Sullivan County farmer makes donation to CODA

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Farmers in the are are looking to give back the type of green that doesn't come from the ground.

On Monday, one local organization is saying thanks.

Jack Strain chose to give the Council on Domestic Abuse, or CODA, $2,500.

Strain is a farmer from Sullivan.

He won the chance to give that money through the group America's Farmers Grow Communities.

CODA used the money to serve more than 4,000 meals to people staying at its emergency shelters.

Strain said he chose the group because he felt CODA was a very worthy recipient of the money.

This was all made possible thanks to another non-profit's donation.