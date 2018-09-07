SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man has been arrested after police say he hurt his three-month-old daughter.
On Friday, police arrested 46-year-old Eric Tharp of Farmersburg.
The investigation started in August when the Indiana State Police received information from the Department of Child Services in Sullivan County and Riley Children's Hospital about multiple injuries to the baby.
While investigating, police said they learned the infant suffered multiple fractures along with other injuries while she was with Tharp.
The baby has been treated and released to other family members.
Tharp was charged with Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Less than 14-years-of-age and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.
He is currently in the Park County Jail waiting to be transferred to the Sullivan County Jail.
Related Content
- Sullivan County dad charged with battery against his three-month-old daughter
- Sullivan County Ambulance update
- Tractor stolen in Sullivan County
- Sullivan County man behind bars on strangulation charges
- West Terre Haute Police Officer arrested on domestic battery charge
- 10 people arrested in Greene and Sullivan Counties after a four-month-long drug investigation
- Investigation into alleged battery at Parke County daycare
- Parke County woman arrested for domestic battery on a juvenile
- Manhunt in Sullivan County for wanted man
- Sullivan County Humane Society receives $1,000 grant