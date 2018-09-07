Clear

Sullivan County dad charged with battery against his three-month-old daughter

The investigation started in August when the Indiana State Police received information from the Department of Child Services in Sullivan County and Riley Children's Hospital about multiple injuries to the baby.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County man has been arrested after police say he hurt his three-month-old daughter.

On Friday, police arrested 46-year-old Eric Tharp of Farmersburg.

While investigating, police said they learned the infant suffered multiple fractures along with other injuries while she was with Tharp.

The baby has been treated and released to other family members.

Tharp was charged with Domestic Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Less than 14-years-of-age and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

He is currently in the Park County Jail waiting to be transferred to the Sullivan County Jail.

