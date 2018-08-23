Clear
Sullivan County couple arrested after police found raccoons and drugs in home

A complaint about people harboring wild animals and drug use in front of children in Sullivan County lands two behind bars.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 4:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On Tuesday, deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and an Indiana Conservation Officer responded to a home in Riverton, Indiana.

Police have issued warnings to the residents of this home about wild animals before.

When police arrived at the home, they spoke with the property owner, 33-year-old Shalee Carlock.

While talking to Carlock, police say they witnessed two raccoons eating from a pan on the kitchen floor.

They also say they say paraphernalia commonly used to take meth and other illegal drugs.

Police also found 59-year-old Charles Scott Jr. inside of the home.

While serving a search warrant, police say they found 12 grams of meth.

The children inside the home were released to DCS.

Both Carlock and Scott were arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance with children under the age of 18.

