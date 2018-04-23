Sullivan County begins first ever CASA program

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last year, Sullivan County saw 219 cases of abused and neglected children.

That's why they've decided to begin their first ever CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates program.

CASA members are the voice for children going through the court system.

On Monday, leaders in Sullivan County invited the community to celebrate.

The court received over $34,000 from a state grant and county commissioners to fund the start of their new CASA program.

Bob Hunley is the judge of the Sullivan circuit court. He handles all the cases involving children.

"A lot of times, those juveniles need to have a voice. Having a CASA program to be the voice for those children is very important," said Hunley.

The number of child cases was high this past year, and it will continue to climb.

That's why something needed to be done.

"The child needs a CASA volunteer to be able to walk with the child throughout these kinds of proceedings, and have their best interest at heart," said Susie Pierce, CASA director of Sullivan County.

Volunteers are important, and they're needed in almost every county in the state.

Pierce says anyone can become a CASA volunteer.

"It doesn't have any special requirements, anyone can do this that has an interest in children. Take the training, learn something new," said Pierce.

Children should have a safe and happy environment to live in.

That's why CASA members work hard to make sure that happens.

"The time that is required for this is very short. It doesn't take up an entire day, an entire month. It's a very short amount of time that you can use out of your life to give back to all of these kids," said Racheal Cox, Vigo County CASA volunteer coordinator.

Becoming a volunteer is a way to give back, all while standing up for children.

It's a wonderful, fulfilling program, and you really are helping children in Sullivan County," said Hunley.

The new CASA group will be looking for volunteers, and they're asking for you to join.

The group will hold its first meeting on Monday, May 7th from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Sullivan County courthouse.

To become a volunteer, you must be at least 21 years old.

If you are interested, and cannot attend the meeting, please contact Susie Pierce at CASAofSullivanCounty@aol.com or 812-564-0552.