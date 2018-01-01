wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

Sullivan County Sheriff says crews have worked over 20 slide-offs

In Sullivan County, as soon as crews would make a sweep, more snow would move in.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 3:39 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 3:39 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Road crews have been out in full force on Friday.

We had a crew who tagged along with Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

He says they have all of their deputies out on the street helping those who need a hand.

The layer of ice underneath all of the snow make it extremely slick.

Cottom says there have been at least 20 slides-offs as of Friday afternoon.

"We began having slide-offs around 2:00 a.m., 3:00 a.m., right through there. We worked several throughout the county. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries or fatalities, at this time," Cottom told us.

