Sullivan County Highway employee remains in serious condition after deadly crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a deadly crash in southern Sullivan County on Thursday morning.
The crash involved two Sullivan County Highway employees.
Police say the truck they were in ended up in a creek and hit a tree.
It happened on County Road 700 South.
Larry Pigg was killed in the crash.
Donald Samm continues to recover at an Indianapolis hospital.
News 10 learned he suffered from a head injury and multiple fractures.
Samm is listed in serious condition in the ICU.
