Sullivan County Highway employee remains in serious condition after deadly crash

We have new information on a deadly crash in southern Sullivan County on Thursday morning.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 2:32 PM
Updated: Sep. 21, 2018 3:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a deadly crash in southern Sullivan County on Thursday morning.

The crash involved two Sullivan County Highway employees.

Police say the truck they were in ended up in a creek and hit a tree.

It happened on County Road 700 South.

Larry Pigg was killed in the crash.

Donald Samm continues to recover at an Indianapolis hospital.

News 10 learned he suffered from a head injury and multiple fractures.

Samm is listed in serious condition in the ICU.

