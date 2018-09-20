Clear
Sullivan County Highway dump truck crash kills one

According to police, 63-year-old Donald Samm of Hymera, and a passenger, 69-year-old Larry Pigg of Dugger were in the county dump truck when a trailer they were pulling left the roadway.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 2:16 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is dead and another was airlifted after a Thursday morning accident in Sullivan County.

It happened just before 8:00 on County Road 700 South, near Couty Road 300 East.

The two men, both Sullivan County Highway employees were in a county highway dump truck.

According to police, 63-year-old Donald Samm of Hymera, and a passenger, 69-year-old Larry Pigg of Dugger were in the dump truck when a trailer they were pulling left the roadway.

That caused the truck to also go over the side of the roadway.

Police say Samm overcorrected, going to the other side of the road, into a creek, and ultimately hitting a tree.

Samm was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with potential internal injuries.

Police say Pigg was pronounced dead on the scene.

