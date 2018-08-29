Sullivan County Council votes to cut the county budget

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Council members in Sullivan County have spent the past few days in meetings and have agreed to cut money from the budget.

The county will now have to cut $1.2 million from its general fund budget.

That's according to Auditor Diana Ross.

Those cuts will allow the county's maximum estimated funds to be raised for the 2019 budget year.

Ross says council members went over requests from each department throughout the county.

"Each office had to make several budget cuts and sometimes it upsets people, but I think everybody understands the job we had to do," Larry Cox, from the Sullivan County Council said.

The county currently has no debt, other than some leases for the highway and sheriff's departments.

The new assessed value on land and improvement did have some reduction across the county and is currently estimated at just more than $951 million.