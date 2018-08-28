Sullivan County Airport receives over $400,000 in grants

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- The Sullivan County Airport is receiving a big financial boost. The airport will receive $418,564 in grant money to help finish some renovations.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will award $616 million in grant money to airports across the nation.

Pat Harmon, Sullivan County Airport Director, says the 50-year old fuel storage and the dispensing system will receive an upgrade.

“I am really looking forward to serving those that come in and need fuel,” Harmon said.

The grant money the Sullivan County Airport is receiving came from The Federal Aviation Administration and Airport Improvement Program. The funding will help the airport complete the necessary improvements to the “Fuel Farm.” It’s a project that has been in the works for nearly two years.

Harmon says the airport is a crucial transportation link for students, families, and businesses in Western Indiana.

“Somebody comes in the middle of the night and needs fuel, it is going to be convenient,” Harmon said. “They can use a credit card and a machine. People can do things on their own time.”

Terre Haute Regional Airport ($612,900) and Daviess County Airport ($882,234) will also receive grant money. Both airports plan to have work done on their taxiways.