Clear

Sullivan County Airport receives over $400,000 in grants

Sullivan County airport is receiving a big financial boost. The airport will receive $418,564 in grant money to help finish some renovations.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI)- The Sullivan County Airport is receiving a big financial boost. The airport will receive $418,564 in grant money to help finish some renovations.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced it will award $616 million in grant money to airports across the nation.

Pat Harmon, Sullivan County Airport Director, says the 50-year old fuel storage and the dispensing system will receive an upgrade.

“I am really looking forward to serving those that come in and need fuel,” Harmon said.

The grant money the Sullivan County Airport is receiving came from The Federal Aviation Administration and Airport Improvement Program. The funding will help the airport complete the necessary improvements to the “Fuel Farm.” It’s a project that has been in the works for nearly two years.

Harmon says the airport is a crucial transportation link for students, families, and businesses in Western Indiana.

“Somebody comes in the middle of the night and needs fuel, it is going to be convenient,” Harmon said. “They can use a credit card and a machine. People can do things on their own time.”

Terre Haute Regional Airport ($612,900) and Daviess County Airport ($882,234) will also receive grant money. Both airports plan to have work done on their taxiways.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Wednesday Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Construction starts on new Brazil auto-parts store

Image

Poplar Street bridge project could start soon

Image

Lyford Y and the Little Italy, will there be problems?

Image

Sullivan County's airport receives a grant

Image

United Methodist Village CEO has resigned

Image

Woman in child neglect case still waiting to hear how her sentence will be served

Image

What is a heat advisory?

Image

Here comes a cold front...plus rain

Image

ISU freshman class breaks record

Image

Gas prices are up

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues