Sullivan Automotive group holds fundraiser for fallen Officer Rob Pitts memorial fund

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday June 4th will mark one month since a Terre Haute police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Sullivan Automotive Group hosted an event Saturday to honor Officer Rob Pitts and raise money for the memorial fund.

All proceeds from oil changes, car wash donations, and $200 from each car sale will go to the fund.

Those there say it's the least they could do to pay tribute to a fallen hero.

"I think it just shows that how tight-knit the whole Wabash Valley is together. It shows how people who knew the officer, and people who did not know the officer, everybody's getting involved," said Joe Mascari, Sullivan Automotive Group general manager.

Prizes were also raffled and there was a dunk tank.

As of the end of the event, there were 21 oil changes and 5 cars sold.

The group is expected to raise more than $3,000 for the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund.

If you missed the event, you can still donate to the fund at Sullivan Automotive Group.