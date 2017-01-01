wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

Suit: iPhones Apple slowed forced owners to buy new phones

Apple iPhone owners from several states are suing the tech giant for not disclosing sooner that it had issued software updates deliberately slowing older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 4:39 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 4:39 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Apple iPhone owners from several states are suing the tech giant for not disclosing sooner that it had issued software updates deliberately slowing older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.

Lawyers filed a class-action lawsuit Thursday in Chicago federal court on behalf of five iPhone owners from Illinois, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. They say they would not have purchased newer, pricier iPhones had Apple disclosed that simply replacing the batteries would have sped up their older phones.

The 20-page lawsuit accuses Apple of trying “to fraudulently induce consumers to purchase” new phones.

Apple acknowledged in a Wednesday statement that it introduced a fix so batteries wouldn’t suddenly die. But it said its goal was improving “overall performance and prolonging” the life of the phones. Apple didn’t return a message Friday seeking comment.

