TERRE HAUTE, (Ind.) - In the United State suicides the number of suicides has risen by 25% in the last few years, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In just one week two celebrities have committed suicide, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

How does that effect Terre Haute?

"We know for a fact that suicide hits close to home." Bill Little, Hamilton Center Therapist says, "Here at our access center, we have people coming here regularly into the center for help"

More than half of the suicides in the CDC study happened without warning. Little says, "It takes more courage to reach out for help than it does to suffer in silence."

He says the biggest help to someone can just be having a conversation.

"It's that personal connection to another person that may make the difference. It's the starting the conversation. You can't be afraid to say hey you seem like you're struggling can we talk about your situation?"

Little says you need to be willing to be able to ask the hard and uncomfortable questions to make sure the people you love are okay.

If you or someone you know needs help the Hamilton Center has staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can contact them at (812) 231-8200.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1(800)-273-8255