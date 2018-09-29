Clear

Sugar Creek Fire holds celebration for Fire Prevention Week

Local firefighters are putting a fun spin on keeping you and your families safe.

Posted: Sep. 29, 2018 9:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local firefighters are putting a fun spin on keeping you and your families safe.

The Sugar Creek Fire Department is celebrating Fire Prevention Week.

The nationwide push aims to educate people about staying safe when it comes to fires.

Normally, Sugar Creek Fire only hosts a parade ever year, but they decided to add on to it a couple of years ago.

Besides the parade, families could come to the station in West Terre Haute and learn about the local first responders and the work they do.

Firefighters said talking with kids in a fun setting shows them there's nothing to be afraid of.

"When they see us in the fires they're really scared of it," said Lt. Sam McClain, "So for them to actually feel comfortable and come out and learn about us, and realize that we're just normal human beings just like they are, it's refreshing to see."

National Fire Prevention Week runs from October 7th to the 13th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Beautiful weekend, slowly warming up.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fall Like Weekend

Image

Week 7 Part 3 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 2 ITZ

Image

Week 7 Part 1 ITZ

Image

Don't let these common misconceptions keep you from getting a flu shot

Image

A cold front will provide a cooler day on Saturday with a mix of sunhine and clouds.

Image

Make a Difference: Josh Powers is a project leader for the saws handicap ramp team

Image

The Maui Stop n' Shop will open soon!

Image

Thousands expected Saturday for Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt

Image

Ivy Tech hosted the Cob and Cog high school student competition

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game