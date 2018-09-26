Sugar Creek Fire Department set to host fire prevention celebration

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire prevention week is coming up fast...and the Sugar Creek Fire Department wants you to be ready.
On Saturday, the Sugar Creek Fire Department is hosting its annual prevention celebration.
There will be a bounce house, fire extinguisher demonstrations, giveaways, and more.
There will be live fire demonstrations and a parade at dark.
The event starts at noon on Saturday at the Sugar Creek Fire Station 41.
At 6:00, the events move to the West Vigo IGA parking lot.
Click here for a full schedule.
