Stuff the Bus Tour wraps up in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Kids are packing school buses as they head to and from school...but one bus is being filled in an entirely different way.
The United Way Stuff the Bus Tour made a stop in Marshall, Illinois.
People dropped off donations.
From there, local schools will receive the donations and get them to kids who need them.
This was the last stop for the Stuff the Bus Tour.
