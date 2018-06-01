Stuff the Bus Food Drive helping to feed the elderly

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization who helps the elderly in our community also wants to help feed them.

The Harrison's Crossing Health Campus kicked off their Fill the Bus Food Drive.

Their goal is to raise 8,000 lbs. of food.

All you have to do is drop off non-perishable food items to help.

All of the food collected will benefit Compassion Ministries at the New Life Fellowship Church.

Donations may also be dropped-off at Hospice of the Wabash Valley, Intrepid Home Health, Southern Care, and Amedisys Home Health.