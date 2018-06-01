Clear

Stuff the Bus Food Drive helping to feed the elderly

One organization who helps the elderly in our community also wants to help feed them.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 7:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization who helps the elderly in our community also wants to help feed them.

Scroll for more content...

The Harrison's Crossing Health Campus kicked off their Fill the Bus Food Drive.

Their goal is to raise 8,000 lbs. of food.

All you have to do is drop off non-perishable food items to help.

All of the food collected will benefit Compassion Ministries at the New Life Fellowship Church.

Donations may also be dropped-off at Hospice of the Wabash Valley, Intrepid Home Health, Southern Care, and Amedisys Home Health.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It