Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

New upgrades at Indiana State University will help students prepare to work in the journalism field.

Posted: Sep. 3, 2018 11:06 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - Major upgrades will help launch the future careers of Sycamores.

Studio B at Indiana State University has new equipment. News 10 caught up with students as they learned how to run the machines in the control room. They now have access to HD equipment that they didn't have before these changes.

With the upgrades, students feel they'll be better prepared for jobs right out of college. "It's great the school invested in this program because it'll get more students attracted to it and will get more students experience for their future careers," said Karen Torres, News Director for Sycamore Video.

Journalism students and students involved with ISU Student Media use the studio.

You can see the students' work online and on social media. The campus community can also turn to 20-1 on campus cable to see what the students are working on.

