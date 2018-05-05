Clear
Students take to the courtroom for mock trials

Local students got an inside look at the court process on Friday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students got an inside look at the court process on Friday.

There were eight mock trials at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Middle school students filled the roles of people who would typically be in the courtroom.

That includes the judge, jury, and lawyers.

One of the cases involved someone breaking into a vending machine.

Real Vigo County judges helped with the event.

This is the end of a special project that started in February.

28 attorneys worked with 8th graders at local middle schools leading up to the event.

