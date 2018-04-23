Clear

Students take the chance to give back

Students at Indiana State University are giving back to the community with an annual tradition.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 3:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are giving back to the community with an annual tradition.

Monday was "Spring Donaghy" day for the two academic colleges at state.

Kindergarten students from Franklin Elementary School were on campus for a field trip.

They learned about bats and did fun activities.

ISU student helped the young visitors with crafts.

Organizers told us this kind of project helps with both the kids and the college volunteers.

Donaghy Days happen each fall and spring.

