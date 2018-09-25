Students take part in state legislative candidate forum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University received a chance to talk with some of the candidates up for re-election this year.
The school held a state legislative candidate forum.
As part of the event, students were able to ask questions and learn more about the people on the ballot.
Organizers say when people are more involved in the election process, they are more likely to vote.
This year's election is on November 9th.
