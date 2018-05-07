Students receive degrees at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Commencement Ceremony

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students closed one chapter and started another in their lives this weekend.

That's following Saturday's commencement ceremony at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

88 graduates received their degrees at the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.

A lot of emotions come with this significant milestone.

While reflecting on her time at The Woods, one student told us it was a remarkable experience.

"I've learned and grown so much," said McKayla Tichenor, graduate, "and i'm very, very thankful that i've been able to attend here."

Out of the 88 students who graduated on Saturday, some are from seven different states.

College officials say education, nursing and psychology were the top majors.