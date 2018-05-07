Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Students receive degrees at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Commencement Ceremony

Students closed one chapter and started another in their lives this weekend.

Posted: May. 5, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 4:14 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students closed one chapter and started another in their lives this weekend.

Scroll for more content...

That's following Saturday's commencement ceremony at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

88 graduates received their degrees at the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.

A lot of emotions come with this significant milestone.

While reflecting on her time at The Woods, one student told us it was a remarkable experience.

"I've learned and grown so much," said McKayla Tichenor, graduate, "and i'm very, very thankful that i've been able to attend here."

Out of the 88 students who graduated on Saturday, some are from seven different states.

College officials say education, nursing and psychology were the top majors.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Zionsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Really nice days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It