Students put problem-solving skills to the test through competition

Hundreds of students are thinking outside the box through a big competition at Ivy Tech.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 3:12 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new event is giving local students a chance to show off their skills.

Ivy Tech Community College hosted the Cob and Cog High School Student Competition Friday

700 students took part in several activities.

Subjects included engineering, science, and technology.

They did everything from power tool drag racing and welding to participating in a quiz bowl.

Organizers say the event was all about working together to think outside the box.

“It’s very difficult as a teacher to give them real world-type activities. So. It’s nice for them to come here and take part in problem-solving activities to where they actually go through the steps they’re learning,” said Joshua Speer, Department chair of Engineering Technologies at Ivy Tech Community College.

The competition combined the annual Ag Expo and Spartan Match Competition.

Duke Energy sponsored the event.

