Students' perspective on new consolidated school

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke Heritage Middle and High Schools are creating a new legacy.

Students from two different schools are coming together because of a consolidation.

Students previously at Rockville and Turkey Run Middle and High Schools are now under the same roof.

Principal Dwight Ashley says seeing the students intermix is rewarding. He saw the change start when summer practices rolled around.

Ashley admits there have been a few hard reality checks, leaving behind the history of the two schools.

“I'm an extremely sentimental person, I save everything. I love the history behind everything. That's why I started in education as a history teacher,” said Ashley.

But he says he's embracing the change and so are the hundreds of students. Ashley says the biggest challenge so far has simply been all the new bus routes.

Now two weeks into school, socializing is getting even better. Freshman Noble Johnson says he likes the challenge of being a part of a new football team. Plus, it doesn't hurt to have twice the bodies working hard to win!

“They had good athletes, we had good athletes, and they brought in a good coaching staff. All the kids, we just want to win. We have a good community behind us,” said Johnson.