Clear

Students' perspective on new consolidated school

Parke Heritage Middle and High Schools are creating a new legacy, post consolidation.

Posted: Aug. 16, 2018 8:34 AM
Updated: Aug. 16, 2018 9:27 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke Heritage Middle and High Schools are creating a new legacy.

Students from two different schools are coming together because of a consolidation.

Students previously at Rockville and Turkey Run Middle and High Schools are now under the same roof.

Principal Dwight Ashley says seeing the students intermix is rewarding. He saw the change start when summer practices rolled around.

Ashley admits there have been a few hard reality checks, leaving behind the history of the two schools.

“I'm an extremely sentimental person, I save everything. I love the history behind everything. That's why I started in education as a history teacher,” said Ashley.

But he says he's embracing the change and so are the hundreds of students. Ashley says the biggest challenge so far has simply been all the new bus routes.

Now two weeks into school, socializing is getting even better. Freshman Noble Johnson says he likes the challenge of being a part of a new football team. Plus, it doesn't hurt to have twice the bodies working hard to win!

“They had good athletes, we had good athletes, and they brought in a good coaching staff. All the kids, we just want to win. We have a good community behind us,” said Johnson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
More rain on the way
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-arnold/

Image

Replay Runway

Image

Showers and thundershowers continue.

Image

Rain is still possible through the night

Image

Clydesdales in Clinton

Image

News 10's Alia Blackburn rides the sky with Billy Werth

Image

Danny Etling preseason game 2

Image

Proposed location for a new convention center

Image

Illinois football preview

Image

Jared Hankins

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong