TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Patrick School in Terre Haute held a "peaceful protest" Friday modeled after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s protests.

Organizers say this is the culmination of several lessons on Martin Luther King Jr. day. They say they have been teaching students about Dr. King junior for the past several weeks. The protest was designed to give younger students a visual explanation of the way the late civil rights icon protested. Students sat in darkness and witnessed speeches and music and participated in chants.

Organizers say it's important to make sure students learn from King and take his lessons of peace to their lives. Students say Dr. King shows them how to be better problem solvers.

"To learn that there is no fightng, there is more than one way to solve a conflict, that we don't really

Need to fight , that there's another way, just talk it out and negotiate" student Molly O'Toole said.

The mock protest had music and dancing one student was even able to play the role of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.