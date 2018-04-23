Students head home with trophies from international competition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from Terre Haute South Vigo High School are bringing home some trophies today.

Their team placed on the top of the leaderboard at Shell's Eco-Marathon. It’s an international competition held in California.

Terre Haute South earned 14th out of hundreds of schools. Most of those competitors were universities.

One of the competitors was Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Students built the eco-friendly cars from the ground up.

"I'm really interested in working in the automotive industry. I've always had a dream to work in the industry, so getting my hands dirty in the club has allowed me to develop my experiences and develop my skills,” said Quinton Fitts, Senior at Rose-Hulman.

Rose passed inspections but decided not to race because of safety concerns with their car. Students say they will go to California more prepared next year.