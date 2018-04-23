Clear

Students head home with trophies from international competition

Students from Terre Haute South Vigo High School are bringing home some trophies today. Their team placed on the top of the leaderboard at Shell's Eco-Marathon in California.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2018 7:53 AM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2018 8:39 AM
Posted By: Kiley Thomas

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students from Terre Haute South Vigo High School are bringing home some trophies today.

Scroll for more content...

Their team placed on the top of the leaderboard at Shell's Eco-Marathon. It’s an international competition held in California.

Terre Haute South earned 14th out of hundreds of schools. Most of those competitors were universities.

One of the competitors was Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Students built the eco-friendly cars from the ground up.

"I'm really interested in working in the automotive industry. I've always had a dream to work in the industry, so getting my hands dirty in the club has allowed me to develop my experiences and develop my skills,” said Quinton Fitts, Senior at Rose-Hulman.

Rose passed inspections but decided not to race because of safety concerns with their car. Students say they will go to California more prepared next year.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It