Students head back-to-school virtually

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Heading back-to-school typically means riding the school bus, packing a lunch, and carrying a backpack. However, that's not the case for some students.

The first day of school is a completely different experience for a family in Brazil. There are no extra supplies needed, no uniform, just a solid Wi-Fi signal that is critical for these students.

Lindsay Ison is the mother of six children.

"I know what they {her children} are learning. I know if there is something that disagrees with our religion, values, or our morals it is something I can address right away," Ison said.

Arleigh Ison is starting 7th grade.

"I did Math, Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies," Arleigh said.

All kids are learning form behind a screen through Indiana Connections Academy (INCA). It's basically public schooling at home.

"I am making sure that they are showing up for class," Lindsay Ison said. "If they have questions, I am directing them to the right place."

Courses are taught by the state curriculum with real teachers to virtually interact with. It is what the Lindsay Ison says is a better pace for her children with more individualized attention.

"Our job is to raise our children right now," Lindsay said. "It does take work, it does take effort. But, children takes work and effort. And, if you want to be a part of a kid's life when they are in a brick and mortar school, I feel like that takes even more effort than having it in my home."

More than 4,500 Indiana students return to school while attending INCA (4,300 students) and INCC (200 students). INCA (grades K - 12) and INCA (grades 9 - 12) are public, online schools serving students statewide.

