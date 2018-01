TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sycamore students are back in Terre Haute after their winter break.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, they had a chance to meet their new university president.

There was a special event for staff for students and staff to talk with Dr. Deborah Curtis.

She took the president's office earlier this month.

Students were encouraged to share what makes Indiana State special

Curtis is the first female president of Indiana State University.