Students at three Clay County elementary school will receive free meals, regardless of income

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Free meals are in store for close to 800 Clay Community School students.

Students at East Side, Forest Park, and Meridian Elementary Schools will be getting free breakfasts and lunches this year.

Now you may be asking, why just these schools?

To qualify for this certain program, 40 percent or more of a school's students must be what's called "directly certified". This means they're already linked to homes that get government aid from programs like "SNAP" or food stamps. These three schools have around 60 percent of students like this.

Ernie Simpson, Clay Community Schools Director of Human Resources says, "I think it will be very well received by the community. It's literally keeping tens of thousands of dollars in the pockets of Clay County taxpayers and the parents of those students."

All students at the three schools will get the free meals regardless of income. Parents also don't have to take any action to take advantage of the meals.

The program will cost the school corporation $400 because the program is only 90% federally funded. Simpson says there’s enough money in the school’s lunch fund to cover this cost.