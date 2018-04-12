Clear
Victims of Knox County fatal fire identified as husband and wife

Officials have released the names of the victims that died in an early morning house fire in Knox County.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 8:23 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:32 PM

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Officials have released the names of the victims that died in an early morning house fire in Knox County.

Knox County Coroner Brian Hagen told News 10 the victims were 86-year-old Bobbie Horrall and his wife, 84-year-old Marilyn Horrall.

Emergency responders found Bobbie and Marilyn near the front of the house.

The fire started around 5:30 Thursday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find a house completely on fire. It happened in the 5200 block of West 6th Street. That’s near Beal Road in Decker Township.

Crews from the Vincennes Township, Decker Township, and Johnson Township Fire Department were on scene, as well as the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation.

Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
