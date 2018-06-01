Strong storms blast through Robinson Thursday

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Severe storms blasted through Crawford County, Illinois damaging many trees and buildings Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

Mindy Erton was at work at the Crawford County courthouse when a strong storm went through Robinson.

"Well I don't think you ever really think that even though you hear a bad storm is coming you don't really think i's going to hit you but it did" Erton said.

Erton and others in Robinson all say the same thing: Thursday's storms moved in extremely fast. The storms left widespread damage across the town. Many trees were downed onto powerlines and blocking streets. Areas of the town went without power for a couple hours leaving traffic lights dark and traffic slowed. One homeowner says he was at work outside of town when his neighbor told him a tree had fallen through the roof on one of his outbuildings.

Erton says she parked closer to the courthouse today because she knew it was going to rain.

"We didn't really think much about it and the power went out right before lunchtime so we all started out the door to go to lunch and I found my car under a tree" Erton said.

Erton's car was significantly damaged but nobody was hurt.

"Of course at first I though it wasn't bad. I thought 'it was just a tree limb it will be fine.' I went over because I left my lunch in the car and then I noticed all the windows were broken out and there was no good way to get in the car." Erton said.