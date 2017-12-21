Sports complex offering activities for kids during holiday break

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Does your child need plans during the holiday break?

You can bring them to Strive 365 Indoor Sports Complex in Terre Haute.

For three days, kids can get active while playing sports like baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball or track drills. Licensed coaches will be on hand to help kids ages 7 to 17-years-old.

It's a fun alternatve to get your child up and moving during the extra time away from school.

"Instead of having them sitting at home, possibly doing nothing, this is a chance for them to get out, get active, be social, have fun," said Director Bryan Archer.

Strive 365 will offer activities starting Tuesday, December 26th through Thursday, December 28th from 10 to 3 p.m. It costs $20 per day, per child. The child is not required to stay all five hours.

"The kids will be able to choose which activity they'd like to do," Archer said, "Even throughout the day they can choose multiple activities, so they'll have an opportunity to kind of change their mind throughout the day."

If you're interested in signing up, you can contact Strive 365 at 812-264-4113 or email: office@strive365complex.com