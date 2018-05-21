Strawberry season is almost here

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Temperatures are finally staying warm which is good news for farmers, but the late spring has made it hard for others.

"This spring was a little late, and so you'd usually look for 28 days after they start blooming. This year, 28 days was gonna be closer to June 1st, but when it gets into the 90's, they move faster."

Judi Ditzler is co-owner of Ditzler Orchard. She, and her husband plant strawberries in the spring.

While the recent warm weather has helped some crops, she says that's not the case for strawberries.

"Strawberries like cooler temperatures. They prefer it to be a little cooler, and all berries like to get an inch of rain a week, if they can."

And although we had some rain over the weekend, Ditzler says it's just not quite enough.

"We are four inches short, of rain this month, something like that. So, the established berries are in good shape, but the berries are going to be a little smaller unless we can get a little rain on them now."

However, the good news is, the berries should be ready to pick soon.

Maybe even as soon as next week.

"The "you pick" will open on Memorial Day. We have a few picked berries available in the store before that, but the onslaught of berries will be Memorial Day, Memorial week."

Ditzler says after that, depending on weather, they are hopeful the berries will grow a little more.