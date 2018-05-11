Clear

Storm spotter class held in Clinton

Severe weather season is here and the National Weather Service is making sure area storm spotters are prepared.

Posted: May. 10, 2018 10:59 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Severe weather season is here and the National Weather Service is making sure area storm spotters are prepared.

Scroll for more content...

Emergency management officials and residents of Clinton gathered Thursday night to learn how to properly spot and report storms for the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Area storm spotters and NWS officials say Indy's radar has some limitations the farther you get from it.

"The radar can only see about this level about 5000 feet in the air by having eyes on the ground we can actually tell National Weather Service what we are seeing and what they are seeing on the radar from the ground level. So it's very important to make sure we have these people out there" area Chuck Procarione says.

National Weather Service officials say reports from storm spotters are important when it comes to issuing severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

"That's where that spotter report comes into play. They let us know what is taking place below beam in cloud-based that we are not seeing so it's very helpful information" Dave Tusek with the NWS says.

The class teaches the difference between types of storms and how to safely travel in severe weather. Area storm spotters say classes like the one held in Clinton help build a relationship with the National Weather Service and working together helps keep more people safe.

"These are just great refreshers for people that haven't been to one for awhile. There's just a lot of things that you get confused about when the weather is on the horizon and you look at things. So these classes help you determine what you are actually looking at," Procarione says.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Zionsville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Lots of overnight clouds, then hot and windy Friday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It