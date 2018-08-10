Clear

Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman selected to fly with Blue Angels ahead of the air show

News 10 is excited to announce, our very own Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman will take to the skies with the US Navy Blue Angels next week.

Posted: Aug. 10, 2018 8:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is excited to announce, our very own Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman will take to the skies with the US Navy Blue Angels next week.

The Blue Angels selected Eric for the one media ride they are offering before the big Terre Haute Air Show next weekend.

He will take off on Wednesday!

News 10's Susan Dinkel will give you a first-hand look and be there every step of the way.

