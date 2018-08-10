TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is excited to announce, our very own Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman will take to the skies with the US Navy Blue Angels next week.
The Blue Angels selected Eric for the one media ride they are offering before the big Terre Haute Air Show next weekend.
He will take off on Wednesday!
News 10's Susan Dinkel will give you a first-hand look and be there every step of the way.
Related Content
- Storm Team 10's Eric Stidman selected to fly with Blue Angels ahead of the air show
- Behind the Blues: Getting the jets in the air
- Democrats select new city clerk
- Treating the winter blues
- Did you notice the fighter jets over Terre Haute? Blue Angels make stop to get ready for next year's airshow
- More performers announced for 2018 Terre Haute Air Show
- Clydesdale horses added to the air show roster
- Terre Haute Air Show is just 58 Days Away
- Video shows moment of Clooney crash, actor thrown in air
- Florida, Mississippi and Alabama declare emergencies ahead of storm Alberto
Scroll for more content...