Storm Damage and Power Outages

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clean up continues this morning after yesterday's round of severe weather.

Larry Wilson in Fairview Park, just north of Clinton, arrived home Sunday to find a tree fallen on part of his home.

He says if the tree was even a foot closer, it could have destroyed the home.

Monday morning, there were more than 1,000 people without power. News 10 spoke with Duke Energy. They are sending extra crews to Clinton where storms hit hardest.

They are bringing in nine more crews to help restore power there. That will make 14 crews total.

Duke Energy says they expect power to be restored by late afternoon. WIN Energy REMC is down to 150 people without power in Terre Haute.