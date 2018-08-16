Stolen items from Moon Lite Drive-In construction site will result in opening delay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a set back in the construction for an upcoming Terre Haute business after owners report a theft from their job site.
According to the Moon Lite Drive-In Facebook page, someone broke into their job site and stole all of the screws for their metal siding along with a drywall cart.
The post goes on to say this theft will result in 'another delay in construction.'
If you have any information on who might have stolen these items, call Crime Stoppers at 812-228-STOP.
