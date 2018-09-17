Clear

Stephen Hawking's ashes to be buried in Westminster Abbey

FILE - Professor Stephen Hawking during a press conference in London, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2014. Professor Hawking and Intel discussed the latest developments on how technology enhancements are going to have a wider impact on those, like Professor...

More than 1,000 people are due Friday at a service of thanksgiving for the physicist, who died in March aged 76 after decades living with motor neuron disease.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 11:30 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Stephen Hawking will take his place among Britain’s greatest scientists when his ashes are buried in Westminster Abbey, between the graves of Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton.


The service will include readings by actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Hawking in a BBC drama, and astronaut Tim Peake.

Afterward, Hawking’s words, set to music by Greek composer Vangelis, will be beamed into space from a European Space Agency satellite dish in Spain. Hawking’s daughter, Lucy, said the music would be aimed at “the nearest black hole, 1A 0620-00.”

Guests at the service will include 1,000 members of the public selected by ballot.

