Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 58-year-old woman

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. - A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a Morgan County woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Scroll for more content...

Police say Carrie Lynn Dolacki was last seen on Tuesday, May 15, at 12:23 a.m. in Monrovia, Indiana. An alert was issued for her, but was canceled at about 11:45 a.m.

She was thought to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance, according to police.

No further information was immediately released.