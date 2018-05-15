Clear

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing 58-year-old woman

Photo of Carrie Lynn Dolacki. (Provided Photo/ISP)

UPDATED: A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a Morgan County woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Posted: May. 15, 2018 11:51 AM
Updated: May. 15, 2018 1:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Reporters

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.  - A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a Morgan County woman who was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police say Carrie Lynn Dolacki was last seen on Tuesday, May 15, at 12:23 a.m. in Monrovia, Indiana. An alert was issued for her, but was canceled at about 11:45 a.m.

She was thought to be in extreme danger and possibly in need of medical assistance, according to police.

No further information was immediately released.

