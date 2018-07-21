UPDATE: 9-year-old boy missing from South Bend found, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE: A 9-year-old boy at the center of a statewide Amber Alert was safely located Thursday morning.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WTHI) - A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared out of South Bend.
That's in northern Indiana.
Missing is 9 year old John D. Gyuriak is a white male, four feet one inches tall, and 70 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and has a scar above his right eye.
He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with "Rose #1" on the back, and black Under Armor athletic shorts with a white stripe.
He was last seen at 11:00 Wednesday night in South Bend before he was taken from his dad’s house..
He is believed to be in extreme danger.
Police believe he was taken by 29 year old Areca Nicole Gyuriak white female, five feet tall, and 90 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes..
She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and black yoga pants.
The suspect vehicle is a tan 2008 Dodge Charger.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the St. Joseph County Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.
