State says Illinois licenses and IDs still valid to board planes

Illinois Driver's License

Officials say people will be able to board airplanes using current Illinois driver's licenses and ID cards even though the state won't be in full compliance with the federal Real ID law by next month's deadline.

Posted: Sep. 15, 2018 11:17 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Officials say people will be able to board airplanes using current Illinois driver's licenses and ID cards even though the state won't be in full compliance with the federal Real ID law by next month's deadline.

The State Journal-Register reports that Illinois' latest extension to comply with the stricter federal requirements ends on Oct. 10.

Henry Haupt is a spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. He says the Department of Homeland Security has assured the office that Illinois licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted for domestic air travel after Oct. 10.

Haupt says, "people do not have to worry."

The 2005 Real ID act imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency. Haupt says Illinois should be fully compliant next year.

