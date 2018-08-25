Clear

State report shows drop in Indiana workplace injuries

Work is getting safer in Indiana, with employment-related injuries hitting an all-time low.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 10:16 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

MUNSTER, Ind. (AP) - Work is getting safer in Indiana, with employment-related injuries hitting an all-time low.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that recently released federal statistics from 2016 show the state hit an all-time low that year of 3.5 per injuries for every 100 full-time workers.

The figure counts work-related injuries that were serious enough to require medical attention beyond first aid. That's an 8 percent drop from the previous year - and a nearly 70 percent drop from decades past.

Government statistics show roughly 11 of every 100 workers got hurt on the job in the early 1990s. While safety apparently is improving, 137 workers died on the job in 2016. Vehicle crashes were the leading cause.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

