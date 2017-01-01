wx_icon Terre Haute 35°

wx_icon Robinson 34°

wx_icon Zionsville 32°

wx_icon Rockville 35°

wx_icon Casey 35°

wx_icon Brazil 35°

wx_icon Marshall 35°

Clear

State officials tout redesigned website with road conditions

State officials say there's a newly-redesigned website for travelers that offers the most up-to-date information on road conditions.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2017 7:30 AM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2017 7:30 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - State officials say there's a newly-redesigned website for travelers that offers the most up-to-date information on road conditions.

Scroll for more content...

The Illinois Department of Transportation says it's called GettingAroundIllinois.com and it's also available on mobile devices.

Randy Blankenhorn is the department's secretary and says it's a good resource to use all year, but especially during winter months when road conditions can change quickly.

Road conditions on the website are recorded by IDOT plow drivers.

State officials say the winter road conditions map averages over 2 million visitors during the season for snow and ice.

Illinois has the third-largest highway system nationwide.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It