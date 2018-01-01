State officials seek more sites to host youth food program

CHICAGO (AP) - State officials are seeking more sites to sponsor a summer food program for children.

The Illinois State Board of Education runs a federally-funded food service program for those 18 and younger when school isn't in session. However, 28 counties in Illinois don't have any sites.

Sponsors run their own sites and get a reimbursement of federal money through the Board of Education for administrative and operating costs. Potential hosts could be school districts, local governments and nonprofit groups with sites at parks, libraries and other community locations.

State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith says hunger doesn't take a summer break and young people statewide need reliable sources of healthy meals.

To become a sponsor, site officials have to take part in a training session . They start later this month.

