Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

State files motion to potentially sentences Mattoon school shooter as an adult

We have new information in the case against a suspected Mattoon, Illinois school shooter.

Posted: Jun. 15, 2018 3:06 PM
Updated: Jun. 15, 2018 6:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information in the case against a suspected Mattoon, Illinois school shooter.

Scroll for more content...

The State's Attorney has filed for an extended jurisdiction in the juvenile suspect's case.

It's a procedure that would allow a combination penalty.

LINK | MATTOON 15-YEAR-OLD ACCUSED IN SCHOOL SHOOTING HAS NEW COURT DATE SET

That means there could be potential sentences for the suspect as a juvenile and as an adult.

Under this method, juveniles also have the right to a jury trial.

The shooting happened last September at Mattoon High School.

Two students were hurt.

The next hearing is set for July 6th.

A judge will likely make a ruling on the matter at that time.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Poor air quality.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It