State files motion to potentially sentences Mattoon school shooter as an adult

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information in the case against a suspected Mattoon, Illinois school shooter.
The State's Attorney has filed for an extended jurisdiction in the juvenile suspect's case.
It's a procedure that would allow a combination penalty.
LINK | MATTOON 15-YEAR-OLD ACCUSED IN SCHOOL SHOOTING HAS NEW COURT DATE SET
That means there could be potential sentences for the suspect as a juvenile and as an adult.
Under this method, juveniles also have the right to a jury trial.
The shooting happened last September at Mattoon High School.
Two students were hurt.
The next hearing is set for July 6th.
A judge will likely make a ruling on the matter at that time.
