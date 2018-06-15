State files motion to potentially sentences Mattoon school shooter as an adult

MATTOON, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new information in the case against a suspected Mattoon, Illinois school shooter.

Scroll for more content...

The State's Attorney has filed for an extended jurisdiction in the juvenile suspect's case.

It's a procedure that would allow a combination penalty.

LINK | MATTOON 15-YEAR-OLD ACCUSED IN SCHOOL SHOOTING HAS NEW COURT DATE SET

That means there could be potential sentences for the suspect as a juvenile and as an adult.

Under this method, juveniles also have the right to a jury trial.

The shooting happened last September at Mattoon High School.

Two students were hurt.

The next hearing is set for July 6th.

A judge will likely make a ruling on the matter at that time.