Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

State extends application period for low-income heating aid

The state is extending the application date for its 2017-18 Winter Assistance Program for low-income Hoosiers another two weeks to June 1.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2018 11:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2018 8:42 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state is extending the application date for its 2017-18 Winter Assistance Program for low-income Hoosiers another two weeks to June 1.

Scroll for more content...

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority said Monday the application window normally would close May 18. However, Agency Executive Director Jacob Sipe says it knows there are people who still need help paying their utility bills. The agency is encouraging community-based organizations to do outreach to ensure everyone that might be eligible has an opportunity to apply.

Individuals seeking assistance can apply in a variety of ways including online through the agency.

The 101,000 households in the program last year received an average benefit of $510.

The state program is funded through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Zionsville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunshine and somewhat warmer Tuesday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It