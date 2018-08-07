Clear

State encourages parents to make sure immunizations current

The Indiana State Department of Health is reminding parents that making sure immunizations are up to date

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 9:08 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reminding parents that making sure immunizations are up to date is an essential part of getting ready to go back to school.

It says school immunization requirements have changed for the 2018-19 school year. Two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine are now required for grades K-4, 6 and 12. Two doses are recommended for all other grades.

A complete list of Indiana school immunization requirements is available online .

Hoosiers can access their immunization records through MyVaxIndiana, a user-friendly website that allows parents and other individuals to connect with their immunization records from any computer through the use of a personal identification number. That number is available from the individual’s health care provider.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Scattered showers and storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

School changes in Parke County

Image

Western Indiana Recovery Services

Image

A cold front is moving through the area.

Image

Sycamores in full pads

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Crossroads Exchange Club donations

Image

Vigo County Schools facing a teacher shortage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

New restaurant opens in Meadows

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton