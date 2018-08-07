State encourages parents to make sure immunizations current

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reminding parents that making sure immunizations are up to date is an essential part of getting ready to go back to school.
It says school immunization requirements have changed for the 2018-19 school year. Two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine are now required for grades K-4, 6 and 12. Two doses are recommended for all other grades.
A complete list of Indiana school immunization requirements is available online .
Hoosiers can access their immunization records through MyVaxIndiana, a user-friendly website that allows parents and other individuals to connect with their immunization records from any computer through the use of a personal identification number. That number is available from the individual’s health care provider.
