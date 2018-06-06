Clear

State distributes nearly $1M in Clean Water Indiana funds

Two state agencies have distributed nearly $1 million to Indiana’s 92 Soil and Water Conservation Districts to improve water quality.

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two state agencies have distributed nearly $1 million to Indiana’s 92 Soil and Water Conservation Districts to improve water quality.

The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the State Soil Conservation Board announced this week they’ve distributed more than $900,000 through the Clean Water Indiana program as part of a matching grant. Each district received roughly $10,000 to support their conservation efforts, whether that’s providing technical assistance, education, training or cost-sharing programs.

Clean Water Indiana provides financial assistance to landowners and conservation groups that work to reduce non-point sources of water pollution. The program is administered by the Soil Conservation Board and funded by a portion of the state’s cigarette tax.

