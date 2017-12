VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An SUV collided with an Indiana State Trooper's car on Thursday morning.

Police say it happened in Vermillion County just before 10:00.

The trooper was responding to a serious crash with his lights and sirens on.

Police say the driver of the SUV turned into the side of the police car.

After the collision, the trooper hit a pole.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police haven't issued any citations at this time.