State Road 46 drainage work moves forward

TERRE HAUTE (WTHI) - Pooling water should no longer be an issue along State Road 46.

A plan is moving forward on a drainage project along State Road 46 and New Margaret Avenue in Vigo County. Once complete, city leaders say the improvement will allow for increased commercial development.

Terre Haute Economic Development Corporation President Steven Witt says, "It's a project that will benefit the State of Indiana by moving the water away from State Road 46 that tends to pond there."

The city, led by RJL Solutions, secured a $948,750 grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. That money will be used to pay for part of the drainage project. Another $848,250 in local tax dollars will be used to cover the rest.

“We were pleased to be able to move development forward on State Road 46,” states Rachel J. Leslie, RJL Solutions managing partner. “This project facilitates increased growth opportunities for West Central Indiana.”

Wednesday, the redevelopment commission awarded the $1,797,000 project to Gradex Corporation.

Witt says, "It's a project that's rather simple in concept but in terms of execution and preparation it's been very complex. It's been about two years in the making."

Witt says the project will take several months but will have minimal impact on traffic.

"They'll [Drivers] notice some construction around the intersection of 46 and New Margaret Drive. They'll be a new drainage pipe that will be boared underneath the intersection of 46 and New Margaret. But I think most of the construction activity will actually be to the north and west of the intersection on the north end of a vacant lot where the new storm water detention basin will take place."

He says the project should be complete by next summer.

"We should see some new development going in there as a result."

According to Witt, several parties were instrumental in making the project happen:

Congressman Larry Bushon

INDOT

Rachel Leslie, RJL Solutions

Ross Nixon, American StructurePoint

Mayor Duke Bennett

Terre Haute City Council

City Department of Redevelopment

City Department of Engineering

Terre Haute Sanitary District

Greg Gibson