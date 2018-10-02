Clear

State Police warn of increasing deer accident risk

This time of year the deer are going to be on the move more than any other time of the year.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 9:03 AM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Driving at night is about to become more dangerous for the Wabash Valley.

Experts say there several reasons why deer are more active beginning in October.

"We are coming into the mating season, farmers are in the fields doing their work, and hunters are beginning to get into the woods and do their thing so deer are going to be on the rise" Sgt. Joe watts with Indiana State Police says.

Indiana State Police say heads up if you are an early morning driver or drive after dark.

"What we are asking people to do is be cognizant of the two hours before sunset and the two hours after sundown. Those seem to be the peak hours. We want you looking 24 hours a day for deer but those seem to be the peak hours" Watts says.

When the unthinkable happens and a deer jumps into the roadway drivers may only have a split second to act. Police say trying to avoid the deer too quickly can create more danger.

"If you have time to avoid the deer just use caution and don't try to overcorrect like a lot of people do and roll your vehicle, strike a tree, and so on and so forth" Watts says.

If you do hit a deer try to get out of the dangerous roadway quickly.

"First and foremost try and get your vehicle out of the roadway especially if it's low light conditions. Other motorists will not see your vehicle until the last second and that may be too late for you" Watts says.

Police say after moving your vehicle from the roadway immediately check for injuries. They say to then call 911 and report the crash and professionals will handle the deer.

